Malaysian Traveller Arrested at BIA After Cocaine Found Hidden in Sweet Packaging

A 23-year-old Malaysian national has been taken into custody at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after Sri Lanka Customs officers discovered cocaine concealed within what appeared to be sweet or confectionery packaging, authorities confirmed.

Drugs Disguised to Evade Detection

The suspect, a young Malaysian traveller, attempted to smuggle the controlled substance through the airport by hiding it inside packaging designed to resemble innocent food items. The clever disguise, however, was not enough to fool the vigilant customs team on duty at the island's main international gateway.

Officers conducting routine inspections grew suspicious of the individual's luggage and, upon further examination, uncovered the cocaine concealed within the deceptive packaging. The find represents yet another attempt by foreign nationals to use Sri Lanka either as a transit point or destination for illegal narcotics.

Arrest and Investigation Under Way

The suspect was immediately detained following the discovery and handed over to the relevant law enforcement authorities for further questioning. An investigation has been launched to determine the full scope of the operation, including whether the individual was acting alone or as part of a larger drug trafficking network.

Suspect's nationality: Malaysian

Age of the accused: 23 years

Location of arrest: Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake

Substance recovered: Cocaine

Method of concealment: Hidden inside sweet or confectionery-style packaging

Authorities Urge Continued Vigilance

Sri Lanka Customs has in recent years intensified screening procedures at BIA in response to a growing trend of drug smuggling attempts at the airport. Officials have repeatedly warned that traffickers are becoming increasingly creative in their methods, using everyday items — including food products — to conceal narcotics from detection equipment and personnel.

Customs officers remain on high alert for unconventional smuggling techniques, and this latest arrest underscores the importance of thorough inspection protocols at all points of entry into Sri Lanka.

The case is currently being handled by the appropriate investigative authorities, and the accused is expected to face charges under Sri Lanka's stringent drug laws, which carry severe penalties including lengthy prison terms for trafficking offences.

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