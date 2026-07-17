Former Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne Dead After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Former Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne has died after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities have confirmed.

Wickramaratne, who previously served as the country's top law enforcement officer, succumbed to the injury following the incident, marking a tragic end to the life of one of Sri Lanka's former senior police officials.

As Inspector General of Police, Wickramaratne had held the highest rank within the Sri Lanka Police Service, a position that carries significant responsibility for overseeing law enforcement operations across the island.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the incident are yet to be fully disclosed by authorities. An official investigation is expected to be conducted in accordance with standard procedure.

The news has sent shockwaves through law enforcement circles and the broader public, with tributes expected to be paid to the former senior officer in the coming days.

More details are expected to emerge as investigations into the incident progress.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, please reach out to a mental health professional or contact a local crisis support helpline in Sri Lanka.

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