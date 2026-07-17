Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa Pays Tribute to Prison Officer Killed in Negombo Unrest

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has paid his last respects to Sandhika Pasindu Madhusara, a prison officer who lost his life while on duty during the unrest that erupted at the Negombo Prison.

Premadasa visited to pay tribute to the fallen officer, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family as the nation mourns the death of a public servant who died in the line of duty.

A Life Lost in the Line of Duty

Sandhika Pasindu Madhusara was a prison officer serving at the Negombo Prison when he was killed amid violent unrest that broke out within the facility. His death has sent shockwaves through the prison service and the broader public, raising urgent questions about the safety conditions faced by correctional officers across the country.

The tragedy has drawn widespread attention to the dangers confronted daily by prison staff, who are often required to manage volatile and unpredictable situations with limited resources and support.

Opposition Leader Joins Nation in Mourning

By personally attending to pay his respects, Sajith Premadasa sought to honour the sacrifice made by the young officer and to stand in solidarity with his grieving family. The visit underscores the gravity of the incident and the broader concern among political leaders regarding the welfare of those serving in Sri Lanka's correctional institutions.

The death of Madhusara has prompted calls from various quarters for an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Negombo Prison unrest, as well as a review of safety protocols designed to protect officers on duty.

Sri Lanka's prison system has faced longstanding challenges, including overcrowding and resource constraints, issues that critics argue leave both inmates and staff in increasingly precarious conditions. The latest incident is expected to intensify pressure on authorities to implement meaningful reforms without further delay.

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