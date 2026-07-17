Sri Lankan Exporters Demand Clarity on Forced Labour Import Ban Rules

Industry Bodies Seek Transparent Framework as New Trade Regulations Loom

Sri Lanka's export community is pressing authorities for clear and comprehensive guidelines regarding the implementation of new regulations that ban the importation of goods produced through forced labour, warning that ambiguity in the rules could disrupt the country's critical trade relationships.

The Exporters Association of Sri Lanka has formally called on relevant government bodies to establish a well-defined implementation framework before the regulations take effect, arguing that local businesses need sufficient time and direction to ensure full compliance without compromising their commercial operations.

Concerns Over Compliance Burden

Industry representatives have expressed concern that without precise guidance, Sri Lankan exporters — many of whom operate as suppliers to major international buyers — could face unfair scrutiny or trade barriers, particularly in key markets such as the United States and the European Union, where forced labour import bans are being enforced with increasing rigour.

Exporters have highlighted several areas where they believe clarity is urgently needed, including:

The specific documentation and due diligence requirements businesses must meet to demonstrate supply chain compliance

The designated authority responsible for auditing and certifying labour practice standards

The timeline for phased implementation and any grace periods for smaller exporters

Clear definitions of what constitutes forced labour under the applicable regulatory framework

A Critical Moment for Sri Lanka's Export Sector

The call for clarity comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka's export industry, which has been working to recover and grow following the economic crisis that battered the country in recent years. Apparel, tea, rubber, and spearhead manufactured goods collectively represent billions of dollars in annual foreign exchange earnings, making the health of the export sector vital to broader national economic stability.

Industry stakeholders have stressed that Sri Lanka's exporters are committed to ethical sourcing and fair labour practices, but need a transparent and workable regulatory roadmap to meet international expectations without undue disruption to trade.

The Exporters Association has urged the government to engage in meaningful consultation with the private sector before finalising the implementation guidelines, emphasising that a collaborative approach would produce a framework that is both practical and internationally credible.

Global Context Driving Local Action

The push for forced labour import restrictions reflects a growing global trend among major importing nations to hold supply chains to higher human rights standards. Countries including the United States — through its Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act — and several European nations have already enacted or are advancing legislation that places the burden of proof on exporters to demonstrate their goods are free from forced labour inputs.

For Sri Lanka, aligning domestic policy with these international standards is seen as increasingly important to maintaining and expanding access to premium export markets. However, industry leaders insist that the process must be managed carefully to avoid placing disproportionate compliance costs on local businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises that form the backbone of the country's export ecosystem.