Lithuania Issues Urgent Warning to Sri Lankans Over Fraudulent Job Offers

Embassy raises alarm over organised scam networks targeting job seekers

The Embassy of Lithuania has issued a formal warning to Sri Lankan citizens, urging them to exercise extreme caution when responding to job offers that promise lucrative employment opportunities abroad, particularly those linked to Lithuania or other European destinations.

The warning comes amid growing concern over sophisticated criminal networks that target vulnerable job seekers in Sri Lanka, luring them with attractive salary packages and seemingly legitimate employment contracts that ultimately turn out to be fraudulent.

How the scams operate

According to the embassy, these scams typically follow a recognisable pattern designed to exploit individuals desperate for overseas work opportunities. Victims are usually approached through social media platforms or informal recruitment channels with offers that appear too good to refuse.

Promises of high-paying jobs in Europe with minimal qualifications required

Requests for upfront payments to cover visa processing, travel, or administrative fees

Use of forged documents including fake employment contracts and company letterheads

Pressure tactics urging applicants to act quickly before the opportunity expires

In many reported cases, victims have lost significant sums of money after paying fees to fraudulent recruiters, with some individuals also falling prey to human trafficking operations disguised as legitimate employment arrangements.

Advice for Sri Lankan job seekers

The embassy strongly advises Sri Lankan citizens to verify the credentials of any recruitment agency or employer before committing to any agreement or making any form of payment. Legitimate employers and licensed recruitment agencies do not typically demand fees from prospective employees.

Sri Lankan citizens are strongly encouraged to conduct thorough background checks on any overseas job offer and to report suspicious recruitment activity to the relevant authorities immediately.

Job seekers are also encouraged to consult the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, which maintains a registry of licensed foreign employment agencies operating legally within the country. Engaging only with registered and regulated agencies significantly reduces the risk of falling victim to such scams.

Authorities urged to act

The Lithuanian Embassy's warning underscores the broader regional challenge of fraudulent overseas employment schemes that have ensnared thousands of South Asian workers in recent years. Sri Lanka, with its large migrant worker population, remains a frequent target for such criminal operations.

Citizens who believe they have been approached by or have already fallen victim to a fraudulent job scheme are urged to contact local police, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, or reach out to the relevant embassy for guidance and support.

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