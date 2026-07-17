Police Issue Official Statement Following Death of Former Inspector General of Police

Authorities Confirm Passing of Former IGP

Sri Lanka Police have released an official statement confirming the death of a former Inspector General of Police, as the country mourns the loss of one of its senior law enforcement figures.

The police headquarters issued the statement to address public interest surrounding the circumstances of the former IGP's passing, providing clarity to both the media and the general public during a period of national grief.

Statement Released Amid Public Interest

The release of an official police statement underscores the significance of the former official's standing within Sri Lanka's law enforcement community. As the head of the country's police service during his tenure, the Inspector General of Police holds one of the most senior positions in the national security apparatus.

Sri Lanka Police have not indicated any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and the official communication was seen as a mark of institutional respect for the former senior officer.

Tributes Expected to Follow

The passing of a former IGP is considered a significant moment for the Sri Lanka Police Service, an institution that places high value on the legacy of its former leaders. Tributes and condolences from serving officers, government officials, and members of the public are expected in the coming days.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and official state observances are anticipated to be announced by the relevant authorities shortly.

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