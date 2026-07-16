Uber Officially Completes Onshoring Process in Sri Lanka, Bringing Operations Under Local Regulation

Ride-hailing giant Uber has successfully completed its onshoring process in Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to operating within the country's regulatory and tax framework.

What Onshoring Means for Sri Lanka

The completion of onshoring means that Uber's operations in Sri Lanka are now formally registered and functioning under local jurisdiction, subjecting the company to domestic tax obligations and regulatory oversight. This move brings the global tech company in line with Sri Lankan law, ensuring that revenues generated within the country are accounted for locally rather than routed through overseas entities.

The development is being viewed as a positive step for Sri Lanka's efforts to strengthen tax compliance among multinational digital platform companies operating within its borders.

Significance for the Local Economy

For Sri Lanka, which has been working to broaden its tax base and attract responsible foreign investment, Uber's onshoring represents a concrete example of a major international firm adhering to local financial regulations. It is expected to contribute to government revenue through applicable local taxes and compliance requirements.

Uber's operations will now fall under Sri Lankan tax jurisdiction

The move ensures greater regulatory transparency for the platform

Local drivers and riders are expected to benefit from a more formally governed service structure

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified efforts to ensure that digital and technology-based businesses, particularly foreign-owned platforms, comply with local tax and business registration requirements. Uber's successful onshoring could set a precedent for other multinational digital service providers currently operating in the country.

The ride-hailing platform has maintained a strong presence in Sri Lanka, serving thousands of commuters daily across Colombo and other major urban centres. With its operations now fully onshored, both the company and its users can expect a more structured and legally grounded service environment going forward.