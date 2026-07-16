Sri Lanka Invites Global Investors to Bid for Landmark 250 MW Grid-Scale Battery Storage Project

Sri Lanka has opened its doors to international investors for what is being described as a landmark energy infrastructure initiative — a 250 megawatt grid-scale battery storage project that signals a significant step forward in the island nation's push toward clean and reliable electricity supply.

A Major Milestone in Energy Transition

The project represents one of the most ambitious energy storage undertakings in Sri Lanka's history, aimed at modernising the national power grid and reducing the country's longstanding dependence on fossil fuels. By integrating large-scale battery storage into the grid, authorities hope to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

Global Investors Welcome

The government has thrown the project open to international bidders, signalling confidence in Sri Lanka's energy sector as an attractive destination for foreign investment. The move is expected to draw interest from major energy developers and technology firms operating in the battery storage space across Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Why Battery Storage Matters

Grid-scale battery storage systems play a critical role in stabilising electricity supply by storing excess energy generated during peak production periods and releasing it when demand is high. For Sri Lanka, which has grappled with power shortages and energy cost pressures in recent years, this technology offers a practical pathway to greater energy security.

The project has a capacity of 250 megawatts, making it a utility-scale undertaking

It is designed to support the integration of renewable energy into the national grid

International competitive bidding has been launched to attract the best available expertise and capital

Broader Energy Ambitions

This initiative forms part of Sri Lanka's broader strategy to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and meet its long-term power sector targets. The country has set ambitious goals to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix, and grid-scale storage is widely regarded as an essential enabler of that transition.

Grid-scale battery storage is no longer a technology of the future — for Sri Lanka, it is rapidly becoming a necessity of the present, as the country seeks to build a more resilient and sustainable power system.

The opening of this project to global investors is being viewed as a positive signal about Sri Lanka's recovering economic environment and its willingness to engage international partners in building critical national infrastructure. Further details regarding the bidding process and timelines are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.