Cardinal's Spokesperson Announces Legal Action Against NDF Lawmaker Over Alleged False Statement on Army Chief Extension

The media spokesperson for His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has announced that legal proceedings will be initiated against New Democratic Front (NDF) Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dissanayake, following remarks the lawmaker allegedly made connecting the Cardinal to the extension granted to the Army Commander.

Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando, who serves as the Cardinal's media spokesperson, made the announcement yesterday, describing the MP's statement as a politically motivated falsehood designed to sow discord and damage the reputation of the Catholic Church's most senior figure in Sri Lanka.

Allegations Branded Politically Motivated

Fr. Fernando was unequivocal in his condemnation of the remarks, stressing that the statement bore no grounding in truth and was deliberately crafted to mislead the public and tarnish the Cardinal's standing. He indicated that the matter had been taken seriously at the highest levels of the Cardinal's office and that legal counsel had been engaged to pursue appropriate action through the courts.

The spokesperson emphasised that Cardinal Ranjith has consistently maintained a position of integrity and impartiality in public affairs, and that any suggestion of his involvement in political or military appointments would be firmly challenged through all available legal avenues.

Background to the Dispute

The controversy centres on claims allegedly made by MP Chamara Sampath Dissanayake regarding the circumstances surrounding the extension of tenure granted to the Army Chief. The NDF lawmaker is said to have implied a connection between the Cardinal and that decision — an allegation the Cardinal's office has categorically rejected.

Fr. Fernando made clear that allowing such a statement to go unchallenged would set a dangerous precedent, particularly when directed at a religious leader of Cardinal Ranjith's prominence and moral authority in Sri Lankan society.

As of the time of reporting, the MP had not issued a public response to the announcement of legal proceedings. The case is expected to draw significant public attention given the stature of both parties involved.