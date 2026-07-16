Opposition Takes Judiciary Concerns to UN as Government Pushes to Extend Retirement Age for Senior Judges

The opposition has escalated its concerns over the government's proposed changes to the judiciary to the international level, with former External Affairs Minister Professor G. L. Peiris meeting the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Colombo on Wednesday.

Opposition Raises Alarm with UN Representative

Professor Peiris briefed UN Resident Coordinator Marc-André Franche on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration's move to extend the retirement ages of superior court judges. The former minister also raised concerns about the prolonged delay in filling existing vacancies within the upper tiers of the Sri Lankan judiciary.

The meeting signals a significant escalation by opposition figures, who appear determined to draw international attention to what they describe as troubling developments affecting the independence and integrity of the country's judicial institutions.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Critics of the government's proposal argue that extending the retirement ages of senior judges through executive or legislative action could compromise the independence of the judiciary, potentially allowing the ruling administration to exert greater influence over the courts. Such concerns have been a recurring theme in Sri Lankan political discourse, where the separation of powers has at times been a contentious issue.

The opposition contends that the combination of delayed judicial appointments and the proposed retirement age extensions presents a pattern that warrants scrutiny, both domestically and at the international level.

Government Yet to Respond

As of the time of reporting, the government had not issued a formal public response to the opposition's decision to brief the UN Resident Coordinator on the matter. President Dissanayake's administration has been navigating a series of political and institutional reforms since assuming office, with judicial appointments forming one of several areas attracting close attention from opposition parties and civil society groups.

The UN Resident Coordinator's office plays a key role in liaising between the Sri Lankan government and the broader United Nations system, making the choice of venue for this briefing a pointed political statement by the opposition.

Political observers are likely to watch closely for any response from the government, as well as any formal position the UN representative's office may adopt on the matter in the days ahead.

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