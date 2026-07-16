Scattered Showers Expected Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western Regions Today

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 16 July 2026, predicting isolated showers across several provinces and districts while much of the island can expect dry conditions throughout the day.

Areas Likely to Experience Rainfall

According to the forecast released at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, a few showers are anticipated in the following regions:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Galle District

Matara District

Dry Conditions Elsewhere

Residents in areas not listed above can expect largely dry weather to prevail for the remainder of the day. The meteorological department has not issued any severe weather warnings in connection with today's forecast.

The public in the affected districts are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours when shower activity tends to intensify.

Sri Lankans are encouraged to monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology for any revisions to the forecast as the day progresses.