Sri Lanka Launches Major Tender for 250 MW Battery Energy Storage Systems in Clean Energy Push

Sri Lanka moves to strengthen its renewable energy grid with large-scale battery storage procurement

Sri Lanka has floated a tender for the procurement of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) and 1,000 megawatt-hours (MWh), marking a significant step in the island nation's efforts to modernise its electricity grid and accelerate the transition toward cleaner energy sources.

What the Tender Entails

The tender signals Sri Lanka's growing commitment to integrating large-scale energy storage solutions into its national power infrastructure. Battery energy storage systems of this scale are designed to store surplus electricity generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind power, releasing it back into the grid during periods of high demand or when generation falls short.

A 250 MW/1,000 MWh configuration is considered a substantial deployment, capable of providing meaningful grid stability and reducing the country's dependence on costly fossil fuel-based peaking plants that are typically switched on during periods of peak electricity consumption.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has faced persistent challenges in managing electricity supply reliability, particularly in the wake of the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in recent years. Prolonged power cuts disrupted daily life and crippled businesses across the island, exposing critical vulnerabilities in the national grid.

Investment in battery storage infrastructure is widely seen as a key enabler for scaling up renewable energy capacity without compromising grid stability. As Sri Lanka looks to meet its ambitious renewable energy targets — aiming for 70 percent renewable electricity generation by 2030 — storage solutions such as BESS will play an indispensable role in balancing supply and demand.

Broader Energy Transition Goals

The tender is consistent with Sri Lanka's broader energy reform agenda, which includes reducing the financial burden on the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) by cutting expensive fuel imports and transitioning to domestically available renewable resources including solar, wind, and hydropower.

Battery storage helps balance intermittent renewable energy output

Reduces reliance on diesel and fuel oil-fired peaking power plants

Supports grid stability during periods of high electricity demand

Aligns with Sri Lanka's 2030 renewable energy targets

Large-scale battery energy storage is increasingly regarded as the backbone of any credible renewable energy transition, allowing countries to harness the full potential of solar and wind generation while keeping the lights on around the clock.

The floating of this tender is expected to attract interest from leading international energy storage developers and technology providers, with Sri Lanka positioning itself as an emerging market for clean energy investment in South Asia. Further details regarding bid submission deadlines, evaluation criteria, and project timelines are anticipated to be released as the procurement process advances.

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