Sri Lanka Faces 63% Chance of Very Strong El Niño Event by Late 2026, Forecasters Warn

Weather authorities have confirmed that El Niño conditions are currently active over Sri Lanka, with the phenomenon presently classified at a weak intensity level. However, forecasters are raising alarms over projections that point to a significant escalation in the months ahead.

Weak Conditions Now, But Stronger Threat on the Horizon

While the current El Niño is considered weak, data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates a 63% probability that conditions could intensify dramatically, potentially reaching a very strong classification during the November 2026 to January 2027 period.

El Niño is a periodic climate phenomenon driven by the warming of surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. It has historically disrupted rainfall patterns across South Asia, often contributing to prolonged dry spells, reduced agricultural output, and increased risk of drought in countries like Sri Lanka.

What This Could Mean for Sri Lanka

A very strong El Niño event would carry serious implications for the island nation, particularly for sectors already vulnerable to climate variability. Key areas of concern include:

Reduced monsoon rainfall affecting paddy cultivation and food security

Declining reservoir levels impacting hydropower generation and drinking water supply

Increased pressure on farmers dependent on rain-fed agriculture

Potential disruptions to fisheries due to shifting ocean conditions

Early Awareness Seen as Critical

Meteorologists and disaster management officials have long emphasised that early warning of El Niño events allows governments and communities to take preemptive action, including water conservation measures, adjustments to cropping calendars, and preparations for possible drought relief programmes.

With over a year remaining before the projected peak, Sri Lanka has a window of opportunity to prepare — but that window must be used wisely.

Authorities are expected to continue monitoring developments closely. Members of the public, particularly those in the farming and fishing sectors, are encouraged to stay informed through official meteorological updates as the situation evolves over the coming months.