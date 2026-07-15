Survey Finds Three-Quarters of Sri Lankans Satisfied With President AKD's Performance

A new poll conducted by the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) has revealed that a strong majority of Sri Lankans hold a favourable view of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's performance in office, with 75.5 percent of respondents expressing satisfaction with the way he has led the country.

High Approval for a Leader Still Finding His Feet

The findings represent a significant show of public confidence in President Dissanayake, who swept to power on a wave of anti-establishment sentiment and pledges of systemic reform. The survey suggests that, at least for now, a substantial portion of the Sri Lankan public believes he is delivering on his mandate.

The CPA is widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most credible independent research and policy organisations, lending considerable weight to the poll's findings.

Growing Appetite to Abolish the Executive Presidency

Beyond the approval ratings, the poll also captured a notable shift in public opinion regarding the structure of government itself. Nearly two-thirds of respondents indicated that they support abolishing the Executive Presidency — a powerful constitutional office that has long been both celebrated and criticised as the centrepiece of Sri Lanka's political system.

The Executive Presidency, introduced under the 1978 constitution, has faced repeated calls for reform over the decades, with critics arguing that it concentrates too much power in the hands of a single individual and undermines parliamentary accountability. The latest poll figures suggest that sentiment may now be reaching a tipping point among ordinary citizens.

A Mandate for Deeper Reform?

Political analysts are likely to interpret the dual findings — high presidential satisfaction alongside strong support for abolishing the presidency itself — as a reflection of the public's trust in Dissanayake as a person, rather than an endorsement of the office he holds.

President Dissanayake and his National People's Power administration have previously signalled an interest in constitutional reform as part of their broader governance agenda. The CPA poll results may add further momentum to those discussions, providing the government with a clearer picture of where public opinion stands on one of Sri Lanka's most consequential constitutional questions.

As the country continues to navigate its post-economic crisis recovery, polls such as this one offer a valuable barometer of public sentiment and the level of trust citizens are placing in their elected leadership.