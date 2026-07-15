Central Province Governor Prof. Sarath Abayakoon Steps Down, Resignation Awaits Presidential Acceptance

Central Province Governor Professor Sarath Abayakoon has formally submitted his resignation to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, according to reports emerging from Colombo. However, the President has yet to officially accept the resignation, leaving the matter in a state of uncertainty.

Resignation Submitted to the President

Professor Abayakoon, who has served as the Governor of the Central Province, took the step of tendering his resignation directly to President Dissanayake. The move marks a significant political development in the Central Province, one of Sri Lanka's key administrative regions encompassing the hill country areas including Kandy, Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts.

While the resignation has been formally handed over, the process is not yet complete as the President has not yet signified his acceptance. Under Sri Lanka's constitutional framework, provincial governors are appointed by the President and serve at the pleasure of the head of state, meaning the resignation takes effect only upon presidential acceptance.

Political Implications

The development comes during a period of political transition in Sri Lanka, following President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's rise to power. Governors across the country's nine provinces are presidential appointees, and such resignations are not uncommon following a change in administration.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Professor Abayakoon's decision to step down, as well as the timeline for the President's response, are yet to be made public.

This is a developing story and further updates are expected as the situation unfolds.