Brother of Former Minister S.B. Dissanayake Arrested Over Liquor Licence Fraud

Former Provincial Councillor Jayalath Bandara Dissanayake, the brother of ex-Minister S.B. Dissanayake, has been taken into custody by the Central Crimes Division in connection with an alleged liquor licence fraud, police confirmed.

High-Profile Arrest Linked to Licence Irregularities

The arrest marks a significant development in an ongoing investigation into fraudulent activity surrounding the issuance of liquor licences. Jayalath Bandara Dissanayake, who previously served as a Provincial Councillor, is alleged to have been directly involved in the fraudulent scheme.

Authorities have been scrutinising irregularities in the liquor licensing process, and the detention of a figure with close political ties underscores the scale of the investigation currently underway.

Political Connections Draw Attention

The suspect's brother, S.B. Dissanayake, is a well-known political figure who served as a cabinet minister, making this arrest one that is likely to attract considerable public and political attention across the country.

The Central Crimes Division is expected to conduct further inquiries, with the possibility of additional arrests as the investigation progresses.

Police have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the specific charges to be filed, but legal proceedings are anticipated to follow swiftly in the wake of the arrest.