Sri Lanka Loses Over Rs. 25 Billion in Revenue as Cigarette Tax Cuts Bite

Massive Fiscal Blow from Tobacco Tax Reduction

Sri Lanka has suffered a revenue leakage exceeding Rs. 25 billion since the start of 2025, following reductions made to cigarette taxes, raising serious concerns among fiscal analysts and public health advocates alike.

A Costly Decision for State Coffers

The shortfall, which has accumulated over the course of the year, represents a significant blow to government finances at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a fragile economic recovery. Experts warn that the decision to cut tobacco-related levies has undermined the state's ability to generate much-needed revenue from one of its traditionally reliable tax streams.

Critics argue that reducing taxes on cigarettes runs counter to both sound fiscal policy and the country's public health objectives, as higher tobacco taxes are widely recognised as an effective tool for discouraging smoking while simultaneously boosting government income.

Broader Implications for Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka is currently working under strict fiscal consolidation targets tied to its International Monetary Fund recovery programme. Revenue shortfalls of this magnitude risk putting additional pressure on the government's ability to meet those benchmarks and sustain public spending on essential services.

The Rs. 25 billion figure underscores the scale of the impact that a single policy adjustment can have on state finances, particularly when it involves a commodity as widely consumed as cigarettes.

Calls for Policy Reversal

Fiscal policy observers and health groups are calling on authorities to reconsider the tax reduction, urging the government to restore or increase cigarette levies in order to:

Recover lost revenue and strengthen the state's fiscal position

Align tobacco taxation with World Health Organisation recommendations

Reduce smoking prevalence among Sri Lankan adults and youth

Demonstrate commitment to sustainable revenue generation under the IMF programme

Revenue leakage of this scale cannot be overlooked, particularly when the country is working hard to stabilise its public finances and restore economic confidence.

As the government prepares its upcoming budget considerations, pressure is mounting to address the gap created by the cigarette tax cut and reassert a firm stance on tobacco revenue collection.