Sri Lankan Man in New Zealand Fined for Winding Back Car Odometer by Over 30,000km

A Sri Lankan national residing in New Zealand has been handed a court sentence after being found guilty of fraudulently tampering with a used vehicle's odometer, rolling back the recorded mileage by more than 30,000 kilometres before selling it to an unsuspecting buyer.

Odometer Fraud Uncovered

The case, which came before a New Zealand court, centred on the deliberate manipulation of a vehicle's odometer to misrepresent its true mileage. By winding back the reading by over 30,000 kilometres, the seller was able to present the car as having seen significantly less use than it had in reality — a practice that inflates the perceived value of a used vehicle and deceives the purchaser into paying more than its fair worth.

Odometer tampering is considered a serious consumer fraud offence in New Zealand, as it directly misleads buyers about the condition and wear of a vehicle, potentially placing them at safety risk as well as causing financial harm.

Legal Consequences

Following the court's findings, the Sri Lankan individual was sentenced and fined for the offence. New Zealand authorities treat such cases firmly under consumer protection legislation, which prohibits the misrepresentation of a vehicle's true mileage during a sale.

A Warning to Used Vehicle Buyers

The case serves as a stark reminder for used car buyers, both in New Zealand and Sri Lanka, to exercise caution when purchasing second-hand vehicles. Experts recommend that prospective buyers take the following precautions:

Obtain a full vehicle history report before completing any purchase

Have the vehicle independently inspected by a qualified mechanic

Cross-check the odometer reading against service records and previous warrants of fitness

Be wary of unusually low mileage figures on older vehicles

Odometer fraud remains one of the most common forms of used vehicle deception, costing consumers millions of dollars annually across the globe.

The conviction highlights the reach of consumer protection laws in New Zealand and underscores that such fraudulent conduct will be prosecuted regardless of the seller's background or nationality.