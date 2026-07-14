TWC Capital Steers $28 Million IFC Investment into Sri Lanka's Energy and Agribusiness Sectors

Sri Lanka's financial advisory landscape has received a significant boost, with TWC Capital playing a pivotal role in facilitating two major investments by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) totalling $28 million across the country's energy and agribusiness sectors.

Strategic Advisory Role

TWC Capital, a prominent financial advisory firm, provided counsel on both transactions, positioning itself as a key intermediary in attracting international development finance to Sri Lanka. The deals reflect growing confidence from global institutions in the island nation's economic recovery and long-term investment potential.

Sectors Targeted for Growth

The $28 million in IFC funding is directed at two critical pillars of Sri Lanka's economy — energy and agribusiness. Both sectors have been identified as priorities for sustainable development, particularly as the country works to stabilise its economy and reduce dependence on imported fuel while strengthening domestic food production and agricultural value chains.

The energy sector investment is expected to support cleaner, more reliable power generation capacity in Sri Lanka.

The agribusiness investment aims to strengthen local supply chains, improve productivity, and boost the livelihoods of farmers and related stakeholders.

IFC's Continued Commitment to Sri Lanka

The International Finance Corporation, the private sector lending arm of the World Bank Group, has maintained an active presence in Sri Lanka, channelling development capital into sectors with the potential for broad economic impact. These latest commitments underscore the IFC's continued confidence in Sri Lanka's private sector even as the nation navigates its post-crisis recovery.

The transactions highlight the crucial role that experienced financial advisors play in bridging local enterprises with international development capital, particularly during periods of economic transition.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Recovery

For a country still consolidating its economic footing following a severe financial crisis, foreign direct investment of this nature carries considerable significance. Investments backed by institutions of the IFC's standing not only inject much-needed capital but also lend credibility that can attract further private sector interest from global markets.

TWC Capital's advisory success in structuring and closing these deals signals the growing sophistication of Sri Lanka's financial services sector and its capacity to facilitate complex international transactions at a time when the country is seeking to rebuild investor confidence and drive sustainable growth.