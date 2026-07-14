Tamil-Speaking Parties Unite in Call for Long-Overdue Provincial Council Elections

Six Tamil-speaking political parties have joined forces to demand that the government move swiftly to hold long-delayed Provincial Council elections, warning that further postponement is no longer acceptable.

A Unified Political Front

Representatives from six prominent Tamil-speaking parties gathered on Monday, January 13, to deliver a firm and united message to the government: the time for excuses has passed and Provincial Council polls must be conducted without any further delay.

Among the parties that formed this collective front were the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC), the Ceylon Workers' Congress (CWC), and the Democratic Tamil National Alliance, alongside three other Tamil-speaking political organisations.

Long-Standing Grievance

Provincial Council elections in Sri Lanka have been pending for a considerable period, leaving communities — particularly Tamil-speaking populations across the island — without adequately functioning elected regional bodies to represent their interests and address local governance matters.

The parties argue that the continued absence of elected Provincial Councils has left Tamil-speaking communities politically marginalised, with their regional concerns going unaddressed at the institutional level.

Pressure Mounts on the Government

The joint call signals growing impatience among Tamil-speaking political leadership, who view the holding of Provincial Council elections as a fundamental democratic obligation that the government can no longer defer.

Political analysts note that this rare show of unity among multiple Tamil-speaking parties adds significant weight to the demand, increasing pressure on the administration to set a firm electoral timetable in the near future.