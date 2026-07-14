Music Community Unites in Tearful Tribute to Legendary Singer Mariazelle Goonetilleke

Sri Lanka's music community came together in a deeply moving send-off for one of the island's most beloved voices, as musicians gathered to pay their final respects to legendary singer Mariazelle Goonetilleke with an emotional performance of her iconic song Kandy Lamissi.

A Farewell Fit for a Legend

The tribute, which brought together artists from across the local music industry, was a poignant reflection of the immense impact Mariazelle Goonetilleke had on Sri Lankan music and culture. Fellow musicians, many visibly overcome with grief, lent their voices to the timeless classic that had become synonymous with her name, transforming the farewell into an unforgettable musical homage.

The rendition of Kandy Lamissi drew an outpouring of emotion from those present, capturing the spirit and warmth that Mariazelle had brought to Sri Lankan music throughout her celebrated career.

A Voice That Defined an Era

Mariazelle Goonetilleke was widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most treasured musical icons, having left an indelible mark on the local entertainment landscape. Her distinctive voice and artistic dedication earned her a devoted following that spanned generations, and her passing has left a profound void within the country's creative community.

Colleagues and admirers from the music fraternity united in expressing their grief, describing her as not only a gifted performer but also a warm and generous personality who inspired countless artists throughout her lifetime.

An Outpouring of Grief

The farewell ceremony highlighted the deep bonds that exist within Sri Lanka's music community, with performers setting aside individual differences to honour a figure who had touched so many lives. The collective performance of Kandy Lamissi served as a testament to Mariazelle's enduring legacy and her place in the hearts of those who knew and loved her work.

As Sri Lanka mourns the loss of this extraordinary talent, her music — particularly the beloved songs she made her own — will continue to resonate with audiences across the island for generations to come.

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