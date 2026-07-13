TWC Capital Guides IFC's US$28 Million Investment Push into Sri Lanka's Energy and Agribusiness Sectors

Sri Lanka's investment landscape has received a significant boost, with TWC Capital playing a pivotal advisory role in securing US$28 million worth of investments from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) directed at two of the island nation's most strategically important sectors — energy and agribusiness.

A Landmark Advisory Mandate

TWC Capital, a financial advisory firm, successfully guided the structuring and facilitation of the IFC funding, which is set to channel much-needed capital into Sri Lanka's developing energy infrastructure and its agricultural value chain. The IFC, which operates as the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has long maintained a presence in Sri Lanka's development finance space, and this latest commitment underscores its continued confidence in the country's economic recovery trajectory.

Dual-Sector Impact

The US$28 million in IFC investments is distributed across the energy and agribusiness sectors, both of which are considered critical pillars of Sri Lanka's long-term economic resilience. The energy sector investment is expected to support the country's ongoing transition towards more sustainable and reliable power generation, while the agribusiness component aims to strengthen local food systems and improve the competitiveness of Sri Lanka's agricultural producers.

Strategic Significance for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, which has been navigating its way through a period of economic restructuring following the 2022 financial crisis, stands to benefit considerably from sustained foreign direct investment in productive sectors. Investments of this nature, backed by multilateral institutions such as the IFC, carry added credibility and often serve as catalysts for further private capital inflows.

The involvement of TWC Capital as financial adviser highlights the growing role that specialist advisory firms are playing in bridging the gap between international development finance institutions and local market opportunities.

Outlook

Industry observers note that targeted investments in energy and agribusiness align closely with the Sri Lankan government's stated development priorities, particularly as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on fuel imports and bolster food security. The successful closing of these IFC transactions is expected to serve as a positive signal to other international investors monitoring the Sri Lankan market for opportunities amid the country's gradual economic stabilisation.

Further details regarding the specific projects and companies that will benefit from the IFC funding are anticipated to be disclosed in the coming weeks.