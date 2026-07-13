Sri Lanka U-19s Seize Control as Wekunagoda Blazes Unbeaten Double Century Against India

Sri Lanka's Under-19 side made a stunning statement on the opening day of the Youth Test against India, with young batsman Wekunagoda producing a breathtaking unbeaten double century to put the visitors firmly in command.

A Star Performance in the Making

Wekunagoda anchored the Sri Lanka innings with an extraordinary knock of 203 not out, dominating the Indian bowling attack throughout the day's play. The innings was a masterclass in concentration and strokeplay from the young batsman, who refused to surrender his wicket despite sustained pressure from the Indian bowlers.

His unbeaten double hundred ensured that Sri Lanka finished day one in a position of considerable strength, with the Indian bowling lineup struggling to contain the aggressive yet disciplined approach of the Sri Lankan batting order.

Sri Lanka Hold the Upper Hand

The first day belonged almost entirely to Sri Lanka, as the young tourists batted with maturity and intent well beyond their years. Wekunagoda's landmark innings provided the backbone of a commanding total that left India with a mountain to climb in the days ahead.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, the performance will serve as an exciting glimpse into the future, with Wekunagoda's name certain to be on the lips of selectors and supporters alike following this outstanding display at the Under-19 level.

Day two of the Youth Test promises to be a crucial contest, as India look to respond with the bat and claw their way back into the match.

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