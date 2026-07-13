Six Tamil Political Parties Call on Government to Conduct Long-Overdue Provincial Council Elections

Six Tamil political parties have jointly called on the Sri Lankan government to hold Provincial Council elections without further delay, adding their voices to growing demands for the restoration of democratic representation at the provincial level.

A Unified Political Demand

The six parties, presenting a united front, have urged the government to prioritise the conduct of Provincial Council polls, which have been stalled for an extended period. The collective appeal underscores deepening frustration among Tamil political representatives over the continued absence of elected provincial bodies.

Provincial Councils, which were established under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, have long been viewed by Tamil parties as a critical mechanism for devolved governance, particularly in the Northern and Eastern provinces. The absence of elected councils in these regions has left communities without a representative tier of government for years.

Why the Elections Matter

For Tamil communities, Provincial Councils represent more than an administrative structure — they are seen as a constitutionally guaranteed space for local political agency. Tamil political groups have consistently argued that delaying these elections undermines both democratic principles and the spirit of post-war reconciliation.

The joint appeal by the six parties signals a rare moment of political alignment among Tamil groups, who have at times been divided on strategy and leadership. Their collective stance is likely to increase pressure on the government to set a clear electoral timeline.

Government Yet to Respond

The government has not issued an immediate formal response to the demand. Provincial Council elections across the country have been repeatedly postponed due to a combination of legal challenges, electoral law amendments, and resource constraints — issues that successive administrations have been criticised for failing to resolve.

Political analysts have noted that restoring Provincial Councils is also closely tied to broader conversations around constitutional reform and ethnic reconciliation, matters that remain sensitive and unresolved in post-war Sri Lanka.

It remains to be seen whether this renewed push from Tamil parties will prompt the government to announce a firm date for Provincial Council elections, or whether further delays will continue to fuel political discontent in the North and East.

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