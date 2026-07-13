President Dissanayake Calls for Overhaul of Sri Lanka's Public Transport System

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called for the development of a high-quality, affordable public transport system that is accessible to all Sri Lankans, emphasising that such a transformation is essential for the wellbeing of every citizen in the country.

A Vision for Inclusive Mobility

The President made clear that the current state of public transport must be elevated to a standard that genuinely serves the needs of ordinary people, regardless of their location or economic background. He stressed that affordability and quality must go hand in hand in any meaningful reform of the sector.

The call comes as many Sri Lankans continue to face daily challenges navigating an ageing and often unreliable public transport network, with overcrowding, inconsistent schedules, and deteriorating infrastructure among the most commonly cited grievances.

Broader Implications for Urban and Rural Communities

A reformed public transport system would have far-reaching benefits across both urban centres and rural communities, improving access to employment, education, and essential services for millions of people island-wide.

President Dissanayake underscored that a dependable and people-centred transport system is not a luxury but a fundamental necessity for national development.

The President's remarks signal that public transport reform is expected to feature prominently on the government's policy agenda in the period ahead, as authorities look to address longstanding infrastructure and service delivery challenges across the country.