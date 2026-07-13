Sri Lanka U-19 Dominate Day One of First Youth Test as Wekunagoda Smashes Unbeaten Double Century Against India

Sri Lanka's Under-19 side made a commanding statement on the opening day of the first Youth Test against India U-19, powered by an extraordinary unbeaten double century from batsman Wekunagoda, who single-handedly steered his team into a position of dominance.

Wekunagoda's Historic Knock

Wekunagoda, who remained undefeated on 203 at the close of play, produced a masterful innings that had the Indian young bowlers searching for answers throughout the day. The milestone double century underlined his immense talent and temperament, providing Sri Lanka with a platform that few could have anticipated heading into the contest.

The young batsman's knock was a display of concentration and skill, combining classical strokeplay with calculated aggression to pile on the runs against a determined Indian attack that struggled to make meaningful breakthroughs.

Sri Lanka Firmly in the Driver's Seat

With Wekunagoda still at the crease and Sri Lanka finishing Day One in a commanding position, the hosts of the Youth Test series will be brimming with confidence heading into the second day's play. The Indian U-19 bowling unit will need to regroup significantly overnight if they are to claw back any advantage in the match.

The performance is a significant boost for Sri Lankan youth cricket, demonstrating the depth of talent emerging through the country's development pathways. A double century at this level is a rare achievement and will no doubt draw widespread attention to Wekunagoda as a prospect for the future of Sri Lankan cricket.

What to Expect on Day Two

With Sri Lanka holding the upper hand, all eyes will be on whether Wekunagoda can extend his already historic innings further and how deeply the Sri Lankan batting lineup can push the total. India U-19 will be desperate to take early wickets and shift the momentum before the match slips further from their grasp.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be eagerly following developments as the nation's next generation of stars continues to make their mark on the international stage.

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