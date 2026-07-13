Sri Lanka's Tourism Revenue Hits 32-Month Low in June 2006, Falling Nearly 11% Year-on-Year

Sri Lanka's tourism sector recorded its weakest revenue performance in nearly three years during June 2006, with earnings falling 10.9 percent compared to the same month the previous year, marking the lowest figure seen in 32 months.

A Concerning Decline for the Island's Tourism Industry

The sharp year-on-year drop highlighted growing pressures on one of Sri Lanka's key foreign exchange-earning sectors. The June 2006 figures represented a significant setback at a time when the country's tourism industry had been working to rebuild its appeal to international visitors.

The decline placed the monthly revenue at its lowest point since late 2003, underscoring the depth of the downturn and raising concerns among industry stakeholders and policymakers alike.

Factors Behind the Downturn

The period in question coincided with heightened security concerns in parts of the country, as tensions between the government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) had begun to escalate during mid-2006. Such conditions have historically deterred international travel to the island, directly impacting visitor arrivals and associated spending.

Tourism authorities and the broader hospitality industry faced mounting challenges in attracting and retaining tourist confidence during this period of uncertainty.

Significance for the Broader Economy

Tourism has long been regarded as a vital pillar of Sri Lanka's economy, contributing meaningfully to foreign currency reserves and employment across multiple regions of the island. A sustained fall in revenue posed broader macroeconomic implications, particularly for businesses dependent on visitor spending.

June 2006 tourism revenue fell 10.9 percent year-on-year

The figure was the lowest recorded in 32 months

The decline reflected both security-related concerns and broader pressures on visitor arrivals

Industry observers at the time called for coordinated efforts between the government and private sector to stabilise and revive the sector, emphasising the need to restore international confidence in Sri Lanka as a safe and attractive destination.