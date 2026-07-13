SLPP Calls for Opposition Unity to Block Proposed Extension of Judges' Retirement Age

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has made an urgent appeal to all Opposition parties to join forces against what it describes as a deeply troubling government initiative to raise the retirement age of superior court judges.

Issuing a formal statement on Saturday, SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam alleged that the proposal being pursued by the ruling administration was motivated by ulterior political objectives rather than any genuine intention to strengthen the country's judiciary.

A Question of Judicial Independence

The SLPP's call to action reflects growing concern within Opposition ranks over what the party views as a calculated attempt to interfere with the independence of Sri Lanka's superior courts. Kariyawasam's statement framed the proposed retirement age extension not as a routine administrative reform, but as a move with far-reaching implications for the integrity of the nation's justice system.

The party stressed that such a proposal demands a unified and principled response from all Opposition forces, regardless of their individual political differences.

Opposition Solidarity Sought

The SLPP's appeal is notable given the party's own complex position in the current political landscape. By reaching across to other Opposition groups, the former ruling party appears eager to build a broad front capable of mounting effective resistance to the government's reported plans.

Political observers in Colombo are likely to watch closely whether other Opposition parties heed the SLPP's call, as the debate over judicial appointments and retirement provisions has long been a sensitive fault line in Sri Lankan governance.

No official response from the government regarding the SLPP's allegations had been issued at the time of this report.

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