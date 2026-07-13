Judicial Service Association Unanimously Rejects Proposal to Extend Retirement Age of Superior Court Judges

The Judicial Service Association (JSA), the body representing Sri Lanka's magistrates and district judges, has passed a unanimous resolution opposing the government's proposed move to extend the retirement age of superior court judges.

Resolution Passed at Special General Meeting

The resolution was adopted at a specially convened general meeting of the association, signalling strong collective resistance from within the judiciary itself against the proposed legislative change. The unanimous nature of the vote underscores the depth of concern among lower court judges regarding the implications such a reform could have on the independence and functioning of the island's judicial system.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

The JSA's opposition reflects broader anxieties about the potential consequences of extending the tenure of superior court judges, including fears that such a move could compromise the impartiality of the judiciary and create imbalances in the administration of justice across different tiers of the court system.

The JSA represents magistrates and district judges across Sri Lanka.

The resolution was passed unanimously at a special general meeting.

The association's stance is directed against the government's proposed retirement age extension for superior court judges.

The development adds a significant new voice to the ongoing debate surrounding judicial reforms in Sri Lanka, with members of the judiciary itself now formally registering opposition to the government's plans. It remains to be seen how the administration will respond to the association's firmly stated position.

Related Video