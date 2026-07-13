NITF to Disburse Rs. 6 Million in Compensation to Families of Eight Prison Officers Killed in Negombo Riot

The National Insurance Trust Fund (NITF) has announced it will pay a total of six million rupees in compensation to the families of eight prison officers who lost their lives during the deadly riot at Negombo Prison.

Families to Receive Financial Relief

The compensation payout comes as a measure of financial support for the bereaved families of the slain jailers, each of whom died in the line of duty during the violent unrest that broke out at the Negombo Prison facility. The NITF, which operates as the state insurer responsible for covering government employees and public sector workers, confirmed that the funds will be disbursed to the respective families.

The total sum of six million rupees will be distributed among the eight families, offering some degree of financial relief following the tragic loss of their loved ones.

A Painful Reminder of Prison Unrest

The Negombo Prison riot resulted in the deaths of multiple corrections officers, drawing widespread concern over security conditions within Sri Lanka's prison system. The incident highlighted the dangerous environment in which prison staff operate on a daily basis, often with limited resources and under significant pressure.

Prison officers' representatives and civil society groups had been calling on the government to ensure that the families of those killed received adequate compensation and support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Government Accountability Under Scrutiny

The announcement by the NITF is expected to provide a degree of closure for the affected families, though many continue to grieve the loss of their family members who were serving as corrections officers at the time of the riot. Authorities have faced questions regarding the circumstances that led to the outbreak of violence and what steps are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The payout from the NITF marks a formal acknowledgement by the state of its obligation to protect and compensate the families of public servants who make the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out their official duties.

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