Committee on Public Finance Uncovers How Treasury System Failures Led to Misuse of US$2.5 Million in Public Funds

A special investigation by Sri Lanka's Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) has shed light on a serious breakdown within the country's public finance infrastructure, revealing how systemic vulnerabilities led to the disappearance of US$2.5 million earmarked for foreign debt settlement from the Treasury.

A Deep Dive into Treasury Failures

The CoPF convened a dedicated special discussion on 23 June 2026 to examine the circumstances surrounding the missing funds, with committee members scrutinising both the financial management lapses and the cybersecurity weaknesses that allowed the situation to develop undetected.

The investigation focused on a technical breakdown within the public finance system — one that investigators say created the conditions necessary for the misuse of funds intended for settling Sri Lanka's external debt obligations.

Cybersecurity at the Centre of Concerns

A significant portion of the committee's findings pointed to a failure in cybersecurity protocols within Treasury operations. The breach, or lapse in digital safeguards, is believed to have played a direct role in enabling the diversion of the funds, raising urgent questions about the resilience of Sri Lanka's public financial management systems in an increasingly digital environment.

The committee heard technical evidence outlining precisely how gaps in oversight and digital security combined to create an exploitable weakness within the system responsible for managing foreign debt payments.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

Under the leadership of the CoPF Chairman, the discussion underscored the need for immediate corrective measures, including:

Comprehensive auditing of Treasury digital systems and payment processes

Strengthening of cybersecurity frameworks governing public financial transactions

Greater transparency and oversight in the management of foreign debt settlement funds

Accountability measures for those responsible for the breakdown in controls

The disappearance of US$2.5 million from a debt-burdened Treasury serves as a stark reminder that financial reform must extend beyond policy announcements and reach deep into the operational and technological foundations of public institutions.

Wider Implications for Public Finance Governance

The findings carry significant weight at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a fragile economic recovery following its historic debt default and subsequent restructuring process. The integrity of Treasury operations is considered critical not only to domestic fiscal management but also to maintaining confidence among international creditors and development partners.

The CoPF is expected to present its formal recommendations to Parliament, with close attention being paid by both lawmakers and the public to what action will be taken in response to one of the more troubling financial governance failures to emerge in recent months.