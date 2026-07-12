Mixed Weather Ahead: Dry Conditions Expected Across Much of Sri Lanka With Scattered Showers

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 12 July 2026, advising the public that dry conditions will largely dominate across most parts of Sri Lanka throughout the day, while certain regions can expect intermittent rainfall.

Showers Expected in Select Areas

According to the forecast released at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday, several spells of showers are anticipated in specific parts of the island. Residents in affected regions are advised to remain prepared for brief but potentially frequent bouts of rainfall during the course of the day.

Predominantly Dry Conditions Elsewhere

For the majority of Sri Lanka, however, the day is expected to remain largely dry. Authorities have not indicated any significant weather disturbances or extreme conditions beyond the localised shower activity forecast for select areas.

Public Advisory

Members of the public are encouraged to stay updated with the latest bulletins from the Department of Meteorology, particularly those travelling or engaged in outdoor activities. Farmers, fishermen, and those working in weather-sensitive industries should monitor conditions closely as the day progresses.

Further updates will be issued by the meteorological authorities as conditions develop.

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