Three Men Nabbed for Posing as Tourist Police and Allegedly Kidnapping Brazilian Visitor in Unawatuna

Three individuals have been taken into custody by the Unawatuna Tourist Police after they allegedly posed as tourist police officers and unlawfully detained a Brazilian national visiting Sri Lanka, authorities confirmed.

Suspects Posed as Officers of the Law

The trio is accused of impersonating law enforcement officials — a serious offence that not only endangered the foreign visitor but also raises broader concerns about the safety of tourists in one of Sri Lanka's most popular coastal destinations. Unawatuna, located along the southern coast near Galle, draws thousands of international tourists each year and is considered one of the island's premier beach resorts.

Incident Raises Tourist Safety Concerns

The alleged kidnapping of a Brazilian citizen by individuals falsely presenting themselves as police officers is a deeply troubling development for Sri Lanka's tourism sector, which has been working hard to rebuild its international reputation following years of economic and political turbulence.

Authorities moved swiftly to apprehend the suspects after the incident was reported, with the Unawatuna Tourist Police unit leading the arrest operation. The Brazilian national was reportedly freed following the intervention of law enforcement.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter, including how the suspects carried out the impersonation and whether similar incidents may have occurred previously. It is not yet clear whether the suspects had any prior criminal history or connections to organised criminal activity targeting tourists.

Sri Lankan authorities have in the past taken strong measures against crimes targeting foreign visitors, recognising the critical role that tourism plays in the country's economic recovery. Officials are expected to pursue the case rigorously to send a firm message that such conduct will not be tolerated.

Further details regarding the identities of the suspects and the specific circumstances of the alleged abduction are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

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