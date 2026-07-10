Sri Lanka Mourns the Loss of Beloved Veteran Singer Mariazelle Goonetilleke at 68

Sri Lanka's music community is in mourning following the passing of veteran singer Mariazelle Goonetilleke, who died at the age of 68, her family has confirmed.

A Voice That Defined an Era

Mariazelle Goonetilleke was widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most cherished musical talents, having dedicated decades of her life to the island's vibrant music scene. Her distinctive voice and enduring contributions earned her a special place in the hearts of music lovers across generations.

News of her passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow artists, and those who had the privilege of working alongside her throughout her distinguished career.

A Legacy That Will Endure

Goonetilleke's body of work stands as a lasting testament to her extraordinary talent and her deep passion for music. Over the course of her career, she captivated audiences both locally and internationally, cementing her status as a true icon of Sri Lankan music.

Her passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in the country's cultural history, though the melodies she gifted to the nation will continue to resonate for years to come.

Family members have requested privacy during this difficult period as they come to terms with their profound loss. Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.

The Lanka Newspapers team extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those touched by the life and music of Mariazelle Goonetilleke.

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