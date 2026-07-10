Sajith Hits Back at Critics, Defends SJB Against Violence Accusations in Parliament

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa delivered a sharp rebuke in Parliament on Thursday, expressing strong displeasure at what he described as attempts by groups with a violent past to cast blame on the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Premadasa Calls Out Accusers

Addressing Parliament, Premadasa stated that it was deeply regrettable that factions which had earned international condemnation for their involvement in killings, robberies, and the destruction of national assets were now turning around and pointing fingers at the SJB.

"Those who incurred international opprobrium for killings, robberies and the destruction of national assets are now pointing fingers at the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. This is truly regrettable," Premadasa told fellow parliamentarians.

A Pattern of Political Blame-Shifting

The Opposition Leader's remarks reflect growing tensions within Sri Lanka's political landscape, where accusations and counter-accusations between rival parties have intensified in recent months. Premadasa's statement appeared aimed at drawing a clear moral distinction between the SJB and those levelling criticism against it.

His comments were directed at groups he holds responsible for past acts of violence and economic damage to the country, suggesting that such parties lack the credibility to hold the SJB accountable for any wrongdoing.

Premadasa did not name specific individuals or organisations during his address, but his remarks were widely understood as a pointed response to recent political attacks against the main opposition party.

The SJB, led by Premadasa, continues to position itself as a credible and principled opposition force ahead of the next electoral cycle, and the Opposition Leader has been increasingly vocal in defending the party's record and reputation on the floor of Parliament.

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