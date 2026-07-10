Supreme Court Rules Against Weerawansa in JVP Intellectual Property Dispute

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has upheld a ruling by the Colombo Commercial High Court ordering former Minister Wimal Weerawansa to pay one million rupees in damages to Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva over a violation of intellectual property rights.

Court Upholds Original Order

The landmark decision was delivered on Wednesday (9) by a three-member Supreme Court bench, which affirmed the lower court's earlier judgment against the former minister. The ruling marks the conclusion of a legal dispute that centred on the unlawful use of intellectual property belonging to the JVP's top official.

Background to the Case

The case originated in the Colombo Commercial High Court, which had previously found Weerawansa guilty of infringing upon the intellectual property rights of Tilvin Silva and ordered him to compensate the JVP General Secretary with the sum of Rs. 1 million. Weerawansa subsequently challenged that ruling, but the Supreme Court has now firmly rejected his appeal and confirmed the original order stands.

Significance of the Ruling

The verdict is being seen as a significant affirmation of intellectual property protections under Sri Lankan law, particularly within the country's political landscape. It underscores the judiciary's willingness to hold public figures accountable for breaches of such rights, regardless of their political standing.

Wimal Weerawansa, a prominent and often controversial political figure in Sri Lanka, has been a longtime rival of the JVP and its affiliated political entities. The ruling adds a notable legal setback to his political profile at a time of significant shifts within Sri Lanka's broader political environment.

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