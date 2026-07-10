Sri Lanka U19 Stun India With Last-Wicket Thriller to Claim Youth ODI Series

Sri Lanka's Under-19 cricket side produced a dramatic, nerves-of-steel performance to defeat India Under-19 by a single wicket in the third and decisive Youth One Day International, sealing a historic 2-1 series victory over one of the most formidable young sides in Asian cricket.

A Series Win for the Ages

The young Sri Lankan cricketers dug deep in what proved to be an enthralling finale, holding their composure under immense pressure to chase down their target with just one wicket remaining. The narrow margin of victory underscored just how closely contested the match was from start to finish, with momentum shifting between the two sides throughout the contest.

Having gone into the decisive third match with the series locked at 1-1, Sri Lanka's teenagers showed remarkable character and determination, refusing to buckle even as wickets tumbled at critical moments during their chase. The victory will be remembered as one of the most heart-stopping moments in recent Sri Lankan youth cricket history.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lankan Cricket

The series triumph over India at the Under-19 level carries significant weight, given India's reputation as a powerhouse in developing young cricketing talent. For Sri Lanka, which has been investing heavily in its youth cricket pipeline, the result sends a strong message that the next generation of local talent is ready to compete and win at the highest junior levels.

The win is expected to provide a major confidence boost to the players involved, many of whom are widely regarded as future candidates for senior national selection. Cricket observers and fans across the island have been quick to celebrate the achievement, viewing it as a promising sign for the future of Sri Lankan cricket.

Eyes on the Future

This result will no doubt energise Sri Lanka Cricket's youth development programmes, reinforcing the importance of continued investment in age-group cricket. With the ICC Under-19 World Cup cycle always on the horizon, performances like this series win serve as crucial building blocks for the country's long-term cricketing ambitions.

For now, the young Sri Lankan squad and their support staff deserve every accolade coming their way after delivering a stunning, unforgettable series victory against India Under-19.

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