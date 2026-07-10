MP Shanakiyan Raises Alarm Over Sweeping Police Powers in Anti-Money Laundering Legislation

Batticaloa MP Warns of Civil Liberties Threat in Proposed Financial Crime Laws

Batticaloa District Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has sounded a strong warning in Parliament over proposed legislation targeting money laundering and terrorist financing, cautioning that the new bills risk handing law enforcement authorities dangerously broad powers that could threaten the rights of ordinary citizens.

Speaking during parliamentary debate, the MP raised concerns that provisions contained within the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing bills could grant police sweeping authority that goes well beyond what is necessary or proportionate to combat financial crime.

Concerns Over Unchecked Authority

Shanakiyan argued that while the stated objectives of the legislation — tackling money laundering and the financing of terrorism — are legitimate and necessary, the manner in which powers are being extended to police forces demands far greater scrutiny. He cautioned lawmakers against rushing through legislation that could have serious implications for civil liberties in Sri Lanka.

The MP stressed that strong judicial oversight and clearly defined limitations must be built into any such law, warning that vaguely worded provisions are open to misuse and could disproportionately affect minority communities and vulnerable groups across the country.

Legislation of this nature must strike a careful balance between national security and the fundamental rights guaranteed to every citizen under the Constitution.

A Broader Call for Legislative Caution

Shanakiyan's intervention reflects growing unease among some parliamentarians about the pace at which financial crime legislation is being advanced, particularly with respect to adequate debate and public consultation. He urged the government to ensure that independent legal experts and civil society voices are incorporated into the review process before the bills are passed into law.

The proposed legislation forms part of Sri Lanka's broader efforts to comply with international standards on combating financial crime, including requirements set by global regulatory bodies. However, critics like Shanakiyan maintain that compliance with international frameworks must not come at the cost of domestic rights protections.

Parliament is expected to continue deliberations on the bills in the coming sessions, with several other members also anticipated to weigh in on the contentious provisions flagged by the Batticaloa MP.