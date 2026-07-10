US-Iran Strikes Escalate as Khamenei Buried and Hormuz Shipping Traffic Plummets

Military exchanges between the United States and Iran continued into Thursday, raising alarm across global shipping lanes as observers recorded a dramatic decline in vessel traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Wave of Strikes Near Critical Waterway

The United States confirmed it struck 90 military targets during the latest round of hostilities, with several of those sites located in close proximity to the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical chokepoints for oil and gas transit. Iran, in turn, launched retaliatory strikes of its own, maintaining a cycle of military action that showed no immediate signs of de-escalation.

Iranian authorities reported that at least 14 people had been killed as a result of the American strikes, though further details on casualties and the condition of the targeted sites were not immediately available.

Shipping Traffic Falls Dramatically

The intensifying conflict has sent shockwaves through global maritime trade. Observers noted a dramatic drop in the number of commercial vessels choosing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply flows daily. The development carries serious implications for global energy markets and supply chains, including those affecting Sri Lanka and the broader South Asian region.

Khamenei Laid to Rest Amid Conflict

The escalation unfolded against the sombre backdrop of the burial of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, whose death had already reshaped the political atmosphere within the country. The timing of continued military strikes during the mourning and burial proceedings is expected to intensify public sentiment within Iran.

Regional and Global Implications

Analysts warn that a prolonged disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a sharp rise in oil prices worldwide. For import-dependent economies such as Sri Lanka, which is still navigating recovery from its worst economic crisis in decades, any sustained spike in global energy costs would pose a significant challenge to fiscal stability and the cost of living.

The international community has yet to broker any ceasefire or diplomatic resolution, and the situation remains highly fluid as both Washington and Tehran show no indication of standing down in the near term.

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