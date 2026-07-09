University of Colombo Switches to Online Learning After Dengue Cases Surge on Campus

The University of Colombo has temporarily shifted a number of its faculties to online and hybrid learning arrangements for a period of one week, following a notable rise in dengue fever cases reported on campus.

Precautionary Measure to Protect Students and Staff

University authorities made the decision to transition affected faculties away from in-person instruction as a precautionary step to curb the further spread of the mosquito-borne illness among the student population and academic staff.

The move reflects growing concern over dengue transmission within campus premises, prompting management to act swiftly rather than wait for the situation to escalate further.

Hybrid Model to Keep Academic Calendar on Track

Under the temporary arrangement, lectures will be conducted either fully online or through a hybrid model combining both virtual and limited in-person sessions, ensuring that academic activities continue without significant disruption to the university's schedule.

Students have been advised to follow health guidelines and remain vigilant for symptoms of dengue fever, which include high fever, severe headaches, joint pain, and skin rashes.

Dengue Remains a Persistent Public Health Challenge

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with recurring dengue outbreaks, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall that create breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Educational institutions, with their large concentrations of people in shared spaces, are considered especially vulnerable environments during such outbreaks.

Several faculties at the University of Colombo have been affected by the shift to online learning.

The online and hybrid arrangement is set to last for one week.

The decision was taken following a surge in dengue cases reported within the university.

Health authorities have repeatedly urged institutions across the country to eliminate stagnant water sources on their premises as part of broader dengue prevention efforts. The University of Colombo's response is being seen as a responsible and proactive step in safeguarding campus health during a period of heightened risk.