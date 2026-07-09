Indian Prisoner Dies Amid Unrest at Negombo Prison, Police Confirm

An Indian national held at the Negombo Prison has died following a period of unrest at the facility, Sri Lanka Police have confirmed.

Authorities acknowledged the incident after tensions flared within the prison, resulting in the death of the foreign inmate. Police have confirmed the fatality, though full details surrounding the circumstances of the unrest and the exact cause of death have not yet been disclosed publicly.

Incident at Negombo Prison

The Negombo Prison, one of Sri Lanka's significant detention facilities located in the Western Province, became the scene of a tense situation that ultimately claimed the life of the Indian prisoner. The precise nature of the unrest — whether it involved a confrontation between inmates, a broader disturbance within the facility, or other factors — remains under investigation.

Police are currently looking into the matter, and further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

Authorities Respond

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed the death and indicated that an investigation has been launched. No additional arrests or charges have been publicly announced at this stage in connection with the incident.

The death of a foreign national within a Sri Lankan prison is expected to draw attention from Indian diplomatic channels, though no official statement from the Indian High Commission has been issued as yet.

Further updates are anticipated as authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

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