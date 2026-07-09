Underworld Figure Thambili Lahiru's House Gutted in Middeniya Arson Attack

The residence of notorious underworld figure known as Thambili Lahiru has been deliberately set on fire in the Middeniya area, according to Police.

Authorities confirmed that the house was targeted in what appears to be a deliberate arson attack, raising fresh concerns about criminal activity and gang-related violence in the region.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire, including who may be responsible for the attack.

The Middeniya area, located in the Hambantota District of the Southern Province, has been placed under heightened police scrutiny following the incident.

Further details regarding the extent of the damage, any casualties, and potential suspects are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.

Police have urged anyone with information relating to the attack to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

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