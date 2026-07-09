Former Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena Faces Bribery Charges in Colombo High Court

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has taken legal action against former minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, filing a bribery case against him in the Colombo High Court, it has been reported.

The case marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to tackle high-level corruption, with CIABOC — the country's primary anti-corruption body — pursuing charges against a prominent political figure.

Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, a veteran politician who has held ministerial portfolios in previous governments, now faces formal legal proceedings following the commission's investigation into the allegations levelled against him.

CIABOC has been actively pursuing a number of high-profile corruption and bribery cases in recent years as part of broader accountability measures undertaken by Sri Lankan authorities. The filing of charges in the Colombo High Court signals that investigators believe there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a formal prosecution.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the charges and the timeline of the alleged offences are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the court system.

The case is likely to draw significant public attention given the former minister's political standing, as Sri Lankans continue to demand greater transparency and accountability from those who have held public office.

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