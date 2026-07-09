Amnesty International Demands Independent Inquiry into Deaths of Negombo Prison Transferees

Global human rights organisation Amnesty International has issued an urgent call for an independent investigation into the deaths of two prisoners who died following their transfer from Negombo Prison, raising serious concerns about the treatment of detainees within Sri Lanka's correctional system.

Calls for Accountability

Amnesty International has urged Sri Lankan authorities to act swiftly and transparently in examining the circumstances that led to the deaths of the two individuals, who passed away after being relocated from the Negombo Prison facility. The organisation stressed that any investigation must be conducted independently, free from institutional interference, to ensure credibility and justice.

The call from the international rights body reflects growing concern over prisoner welfare and custodial conditions across Sri Lanka's prison network, with Negombo Prison having previously drawn scrutiny over overcrowding and related issues affecting inmate health and safety.

Broader Concerns Over Prison Conditions

Sri Lanka's prison system has long faced criticism for severe overcrowding, with facilities often holding far more inmates than their intended capacity. Rights advocates have repeatedly warned that such conditions place vulnerable detainees at heightened risk, particularly when transfers are carried out under inadequate medical supervision or without proper documentation of inmates' health status.

Amnesty International is demanding a prompt, impartial inquiry into both deaths

The two prisoners died following transfer from Negombo Prison

Authorities have been urged to ensure full transparency throughout any investigation

The case has renewed concerns about custodial treatment and prison conditions in Sri Lanka

Rights Body Urges Sri Lanka to Uphold Standards

Amnesty International has emphasised that every person deprived of their liberty retains the right to humane treatment and adequate medical care, regardless of the circumstances of their detention.

The organisation called on Sri Lankan authorities to take immediate steps to safeguard the rights and wellbeing of all prisoners, and to hold accountable any individuals found responsible for negligence or misconduct in connection with the deaths.

As the matter draws international attention, pressure is mounting on Sri Lanka's Prison Services and relevant government ministries to respond with concrete action and to provide clear answers to the families of the deceased, who are said to be seeking answers regarding the fate of their loved ones.