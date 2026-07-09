Dengue Crisis Deepens in Sri Lanka as Case Count Exceeds 65,000 and Universities Shift to Online Learning

Alarming Rise in Dengue Infections Grips the Nation

Sri Lanka is facing a severe dengue fever outbreak, with the total number of reported cases surpassing 65,000 — a figure that has prompted urgent responses from both health authorities and academic institutions across the country.

The rapid escalation of infections has raised serious public health concerns, as hospitals in multiple provinces continue to report a steady influx of patients presenting with dengue symptoms. Health officials have urged citizens to take immediate preventive measures to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

Universities Turn to Online Platforms Amid Health Concerns

In response to the worsening outbreak, several universities in Sri Lanka have made the decision to transition their academic activities to online platforms. The move is aimed at reducing large gatherings on campuses, which health experts warn could accelerate the transmission of the virus among the student population.

University administrators have assured students that academic schedules will be maintained through virtual learning arrangements, minimising disruption to the academic calendar while prioritising the safety of students and staff.

Public Urged to Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Grounds

Health authorities have intensified awareness campaigns, reminding the public of the critical steps needed to prevent further spread of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is the primary carrier of the dengue virus. Key preventive measures being promoted include:

Removing stagnant water from containers, flower pots, and drains around homes and workplaces

Using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothing, particularly during peak mosquito activity hours

Seeking immediate medical attention upon experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, and joint pain

Cooperating with local health inspectors conducting area-level dengue prevention drives

A Recurring Seasonal Threat

Dengue fever remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent seasonal public health challenges, with outbreaks typically intensifying during and after periods of heavy rainfall. The current surge underscores the need for sustained, coordinated action between government health bodies, local authorities, and the general public to bring the situation under control before the case count climbs further.

Health officials have stressed that community participation is the single most effective tool in combating the spread of dengue, urging every household to inspect their surroundings regularly and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites without delay.

Authorities have indicated that the situation is being closely monitored, with additional resources being deployed to the most severely affected areas to strengthen medical response capacity across the island.