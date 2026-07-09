Easter Sunday Bombing Probe Deepens as Retired Major General Suresh Salley Faces Fresh Allegations

Investigation Takes a Significant New Direction

Sri Lanka's long-running investigation into the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of 2019 has taken a notable new turn, with fresh allegations emerging against retired Major General Suresh Salley, thrusting the high-profile case back into the national spotlight.

Who Is Suresh Salley?

Suresh Salley is a retired Major General of the Sri Lanka Army whose name has now become central to renewed scrutiny surrounding the coordinated terror attacks that killed over 260 people and wounded hundreds more on Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019. The bombings targeted churches and luxury hotels across Colombo and other parts of the island, shocking the nation and drawing widespread international condemnation.

Allegations Come to the Fore

The latest development marks a significant shift in the trajectory of the investigation, with allegations against the retired senior military officer raising serious questions about potential institutional connections to the attacks or their aftermath. Authorities and investigators are now said to be examining these claims with renewed urgency.

A Case That Has Haunted Sri Lanka

The Easter bombings remain one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's modern history. Despite years of legal proceedings, parliamentary inquiries, and presidential commissions, many Sri Lankans feel that full accountability has yet to be delivered. Families of victims have continued to demand transparency and justice, keeping sustained pressure on successive governments.

The pursuit of justice for the Easter Sunday attacks remains a deeply sensitive and unresolved national wound for Sri Lanka, with affected families watching every new development closely.

What Comes Next

As the investigation expands in scope with the emergence of these new allegations, legal and security analysts expect increased public and political scrutiny of the proceedings. Sri Lankans across the country will be watching closely as authorities work to determine what role, if any, the retired Major General played in connection with one of the country's worst ever terror incidents.

Further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses, with official statements from relevant authorities anticipated in the coming days.

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