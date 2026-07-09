Supreme Court Dismisses Wimal Weerawansa's Appeal in Case Against CPSL Leader Tilvin Silva

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has dismissed an appeal filed by former minister and National Freedom Front leader Wimal Weerawansa, upholding a Colombo Commercial High Court ruling that ordered him to pay compensation in a case brought by Communist Party of Sri Lanka General Secretary Tilvin Silva.

The apex court's decision, delivered today, affirms the earlier High Court judgment against Weerawansa, leaving the former parliamentarian with no further avenue to challenge the ruling at that level of the judiciary.

Background to the Dispute

The case between the two veteran left-leaning political figures had drawn considerable public attention, given the prominence of both individuals within Sri Lanka's political landscape. Tilvin Silva, who leads the Communist Party of Sri Lanka and currently serves in a senior capacity within the ruling National People's Power coalition, had pursued the legal action against Weerawansa through the commercial court system.

The Colombo Commercial High Court had previously ruled in Silva's favour and directed Weerawansa to make a financial payment as ordered by the court. Weerawansa subsequently challenged that determination before the Supreme Court, but the bench has now rejected his appeal and confirmed the original ruling stands.

Political Significance

Wimal Weerawansa is a polarising figure in Sri Lankan politics, known for his nationalist rhetoric and outspoken public commentary. He served as a cabinet minister under previous administrations and remains active in opposition circles following the political realignment that brought President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to power.

The Supreme Court's decision marks the conclusion of a notable legal battle between two figures who, despite sharing broadly leftist political roots, have found themselves on opposing sides of both the courtroom and the current political divide.

Further details regarding the exact sum ordered and any subsequent steps by the parties are expected to emerge as the full court order is made available.