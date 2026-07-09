Sajith Premadasa Warns of Government Plot to Detain Opposition MP Dayasiri Jayasekera

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has levelled serious accusations against the government, claiming it is deliberately engineering a scheme to arrest Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekera.

Allegations of a Politically Motivated Campaign

Premadasa warned that a coordinated effort is underway to target Jayasekera, suggesting that social media is being weaponised as part of the broader campaign to build a case against the opposition MP. He characterised the alleged plot as a direct attack on democratic norms and the rights of elected representatives.

The Opposition Leader urged supporters and the public to remain vigilant, framing the alleged move as part of a wider pattern of political intimidation directed at those who challenge the ruling administration.

Opposition Stands Firm

Premadasa made clear that the opposition would not be silenced by what he described as government-backed pressure tactics. He stressed that such manoeuvres would only strengthen the resolve of the SJB and its allies to hold the government accountable on behalf of the Sri Lankan people.

The opposition will not bow down to politically motivated threats designed to silence dissenting voices in Parliament.

Growing Tensions Between Government and Opposition

The accusations come amid already heightened tensions between the government and opposition benches, with both sides trading sharp criticism over a range of policy and governance issues in recent weeks.

Dayasiri Jayasekera, a prominent figure within opposition ranks, has been an outspoken critic of the current administration. His supporters argue that any legal action pursued against him would be transparently political in nature rather than rooted in legitimate law enforcement concerns.

As of the time of publication, the government had not issued an official response to Premadasa's allegations. The situation is expected to develop further in the coming days as political pressure mounts on both sides.