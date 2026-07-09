Amnesty International Demands Urgent Probe Into Deaths of Negombo Prisoners Transferred After Clashes

Amnesty International has called on Sri Lankan authorities to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into the deaths of prisoners who were transferred from Negombo Prison following violent clashes at the facility.

Rights Body Raises Alarm

The international human rights organisation has urged Sri Lanka to treat the matter with the utmost urgency, expressing serious concern over the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Amnesty International stressed that any loss of life occurring in state custody demands full accountability and transparency from the relevant authorities.

The prisoners in question had been relocated from Negombo Prison in the aftermath of clashes that broke out within the facility. Their subsequent deaths have drawn sharp scrutiny from rights advocates, who are questioning whether adequate care and protection were provided following the transfer.

Calls for Accountability

Amnesty International has emphasised that Sri Lanka is bound by its international human rights obligations to ensure the safety and dignity of all individuals held in state detention, regardless of the circumstances of their incarceration.

The deaths of prisoners in custody must never be treated as routine matters. Every such case demands a prompt, impartial, and independent investigation to determine the full facts and ensure justice is served.

The organisation has further called on Sri Lankan authorities to make the findings of any investigation publicly available and to take concrete steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Broader Concerns Over Prison Conditions

The incident has once again brought Sri Lanka's prison conditions into the spotlight. Rights groups have long raised concerns about overcrowding, inadequate medical care, and the use of force within the country's detention facilities.

Negombo Prison, located north of Colombo, has previously been the site of unrest, reflecting broader systemic challenges facing the Sri Lankan prison system. Authorities have yet to make a detailed public statement addressing the specific circumstances of the transferred prisoners' deaths.

Amnesty International has indicated it will continue to monitor the situation closely and press for accountability on behalf of the victims and their families.

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