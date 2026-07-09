Sajith Demands Dedicated Police Unit to Fast-Track Stalled Child Abuse Investigations

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called on the government to establish a specialised police unit dedicated to investigating long-delayed child abuse cases, as pressure mounts over the slow pace of justice for victims across the country.

Petition With 40,000 Signatures Presented in Parliament

The call came as a petition bearing 40,000 signatures was formally handed over in Parliament, demanding that authorities act swiftly on unresolved child abuse complaints that have languished in the system for years without meaningful progress.

The mass petition reflects deep public frustration over what many Sri Lankans see as a systemic failure to protect the country's most vulnerable citizens and deliver timely justice to those who have suffered abuse.

A Crisis of Accountability

Premadasa argued that the sheer volume of stalled cases demands a dedicated institutional response, rather than leaving such sensitive investigations to be handled through the existing overburdened police structure. He stressed that children who have endured abuse deserve not only protection but also the assurance that their cases will be pursued with urgency and professionalism.

The establishment of a specialised unit would ensure that child abuse investigations receive the focused attention and expertise they require, rather than being deprioritised within a stretched law enforcement system.

Calls for Systemic Reform

The Opposition Leader's intervention has drawn renewed attention to longstanding concerns about how Sri Lanka's legal and law enforcement institutions handle cases involving child victims. Rights advocates have repeatedly highlighted delays in prosecution, insufficient trained personnel, and inadequate support structures for survivors as major barriers to justice.

The presentation of the petition in Parliament signals that civil society and the public are increasingly unwilling to accept inaction on this issue, and that lawmakers will face growing scrutiny over how they respond to the crisis of unresolved child abuse cases nationwide.